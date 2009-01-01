Home | News | General | Benue state records first case of coronavirus

- Benue state has confirmed a coronavirus case

- This made it the first recorded case in the state

- The case is a recent returnee from the United Kingdom

Governor Samuel Ortom has disclosed that Benue state has recorded its first case of coronavirus.

The governor disclosed this during a media briefing in Makurdi, the capital, on Saturday, March 28.

Ortom said this is the case of a recent returnee from the United Kingdom, Sahara Reporters reports.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Ebonyi state police command said it has arrested nine persons in Ikwo and Ezza South local government area of the state for organising burial ceremonies in violation of the government's directive banning burial ceremonies and other social gatherings in the state.

The state commissioner for police, CP Awosola Awotinde made the disclosure in Abakaliki during a joint broadcast with the state commissioner for information and state orientation, Barr Uchenna Orji, on the update on preventive measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that the commissioner of police said two persons were arrested in Ikwo local government area while the remaining 7 were also arrested in Ezza South council area.

The state governor, David Umahi, had directed the commissioner of police to immediately arrest the police officers and organisers of the burial ceremonies at Ikwo and Ezza South local government area of the state.

CP Awotinde said that the police officers who supervised the burial in Ikwo local government were undergoing an orderly room trial, adding that measures have also been taken to ensure that men of the command and other security personal involved in the enforcement of government directive were civil to the public.

He stated that officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) have since last week commenced the sensitization of motorists on social distancing adding that the enforcement of a number of passengers in a vehicle would strictly be enforced.

He urged the people to corporate with the security team on enforcement of the directives to ensure the state stays safe from the virus.

He said: “The state government has further announced preventive and proactive measures to prevent the pandemic from spreading to the state. Consequently from Today, March 28, all interstate travels and movement in and out of the state are suspended. The import of this is that there will be a restriction of commuters in and out of the state”.

“The security agencies will leave no stone unturned in enforcing these restrictions and all violators will be dealt with in accordance with the law. All identified entry and exit points in and out of the state will be policed to ensure there is no breach.”

