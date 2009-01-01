Home | News | General | Panic as top Premier League club confirms 8 of their stars are in isolation over coronavirus

- Coronavirus doesn't seem like giving up soon

- Premier League side West Ham United confirmed eight of their players are in quarantine over the virus

- Meanwhile, EPL organisers are expected to meet next Friday to find a new way to end the ongoing season

Premier League strugglers West Ham United have confirmed that eight of their first-team players have been subjected to self-isolation over coronavirus.

The pandemic has forced all football activities to go on compulsory holiday with the EPL tentatively set to return to action on April 30.

Having recorded over 17,000 cases and a little over 1000 deaths, the United Kingdom government urged everyone to stay home in a bid to curb the spread of the infectious flu.

According to SunSport, West Ham vice-chairwoman Karren Brady said the affected players have been separated from others as they continue to monitor their progress.

Though it is unsure if they tested positive to the virus, it is equally advisable they maintain social distancing to ensure the spread is limited.

It would also be recalled that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi were among the first set of cases recorded in English football.

She said: "Players are currently not in training and housebound to comply with social distancing rules currently in place until April 13, when we expect training to restart.

"And following further Government guidelines, we have eight West Ham players in isolation.

"Although I am relieved to say they are all showing mild symptoms and, along with their families, seem to be well.

"But it is no more than a handshake, sneeze or cough away from any of us, so no one should be complacent."

The Sun further stated that Premier League stakeholders will gather again next Friday with the main topic on the agenda being when fixtures can resume.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paris Saint Germain star Neymar has violated the social distancing rule after sharing pictures of himself and five other friends sun-bathing.

The 28-year-old is currently in his home country where he is expected to be self-isolating but the winger seems to have been bored with staying indoors to catch some expensive fun on a foot volleyball court.

All football activities along with several others have been grounded due to the outbreak of deadly coronavirus all over the world.

