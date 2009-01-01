Home | News | General | Ganduje flags off fumigation of public places amid spread of coronavirus

- The Kano state government is taking more measures is to prevent the spread of the dreaded coronavirus

- Governor Abdullahi Ganduje announced that a special fumigation exercise is taking place in the state

- The state government had earlier shut down all schools in the state as a preventive measure

In a bid to fight against the spread of the deadly coronavirus ravaging the world, Sokoto state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has flagged off a special fumigation exercise of the state.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Ganduje disclosed this during the monthly sanitation exercise on Saturday, March 28, at the Government House. He said that the fumigation would particularly be in worship places, markets, hospitals, motor parks, and major roads.

He said: “This is a start-up exercise of sanitizing our environment because we are fighting this pandemic from all angles.”

The flag off which took off at the Government House, state road, and Muhammad Abdullahi Wase hospital was witnessed by Ganduje, Malam Muhammad Garba, the commissioner of information, and Dr. Kabiru Getso, the commissioner of environment.

Governor Ganduje of Kano state

Source: Twitter

Ganduje further explained that his government did not want to cripple the economy that is why the closure of Kano borders did not affect essential needs.

The governor added that his administration will do it's best to ease the suffering of its people. He urged the people of Kano to take social distancing very seriously while noting that they would be safer to remain indoors.

The situation is the same in Kaduna as the state government has commenced fumigating all markets across the state in a bid to fight against the deadly coronavirus ravaging the world.

The officials of the state Market Development Agency with other taskforce team members began the exercise on Wednesday, March 25, with Sheikh Abubakar Gumi Market in the state capital.

Earlier Legit.ng reported that Kano state government ordered that all places of learning for Quranic, Tsangaya and Islamiyya schools should be shut down from Monday, March 23.

The government says the measure is to prevent the spread of the dreaded global coronavirus global pandemic currently in Nigeria.

The chairman of Kano State Quranic, Islamiyya and Tsangaya schools board Sheik Gwani Yahuza Gwani Dan Zarga confirmed the schools’ closure while speaking with to journalists in Kano on Sunday, March 22.

