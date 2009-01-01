Home | News | General | COVID-19: Journalist who attended AMVCA says she has not been tested, calls out NCDC after Davido revealed Chioma is positive

- Nigerian Journalist Sandra Ezekwesili has called out NCDC for testing Davido and 31 others even though they showed no symptoms

- The journalist who attended AMVCA claimed she was not tested despite the fact that she may have been exposed to coronavirus

- Ezekwesili asked the health agency if the protocol for getting tested changed

A Nigerian journalist, who attended the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards, on Saturday, March 14, has called out the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC). The lady identified as, Sandra Ezekwesili, said she was not tested after the award.

According to her, even though she might have been exposed to a confirmed coronavirus case at the award show, she and other attendees were told to self-isolate and they were not tested.

She noted that the law by the NCDC is that people can only get tested if they show symptoms. Recall that Davido announced that his wife-to-be Chioma tested positive for coronavirus even though she showed no symptoms.

The singer had also revealed that he and 31 others got tested and only Chioma's result came back positive. Ezekwesili asked why they were tested by the agency despite not showing any symptoms.

Ezekwesili asked if the agency's protocol has changed. She said over 30 asymptomatic people got tested while people who may have been exposed to a confirmed case were not tested.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Instagram comedian Sydney Talker has criticised the healthcare system in the country over the alleged inability of health workers to attend to him after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

He said when he was down with some symptoms and reached out to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), they turned him down.

He tweeted: "A week ago, I came down with some symptoms similar to that of COVID-19. I tried the @NCDCgov hotlines several times for about 2 days before I got a response stating that since I have not started showing ALL signs & symptoms plus I have no recent international travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient I wouldn’t be attended to."

Sydney later took to Instagram to post videos of his experience, saying he is scared for the loved ones around him.

