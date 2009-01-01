Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Taraba shuts borders, bans movement in, out over COVID-19

- Governor Darius Ishaku has shut borders in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus

- Ishaku also banned the movement in and out of the state over COVID-19

- The governor said the decision to close the state’s land borders was taken as part of continued efforts to protect the residents from the spread of the dreaded coronavirus

The Taraba state government on Saturday, March 28, ordered the closure of its borders, following the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Vanguard reports that the restriction of movement in and out of the state is to take full force from Sunday, March 29.

Legit.ng gathered that the chief press secretary to Governor Darius Ishaku, Hassan Mijinyawa, disclosed in a statement.

“Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has banned travels in and out of the state with effect from Sunday, March 29. The decision to close the state’s land borders was taken as part of continued efforts by the state government to protect the residents from the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

Governor Makinde imposes dusk to dawn curfew in Oyo, closes markets over COVID-19

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state

Source: Facebook

“The commissioner of police and the commandant of national security and Civil Defence Corps has been directed to ensure strict compliance,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that as the coronavirus pandemic continues, a Nigerian man took to social media to express displeasure that those that returned from overseas refused to self-isolate and put others at risk of contracting the disease.

It was reported that the man identified as @Dehkunle on Twitter said those who do not have visa will end up dying because people with visa failed to do the right thing by isolating themselves when they returned to Nigeria.

In another report, the Ebonyi state police command said it arrested nine persons in Ikwo and Ezza South local government area of the state for organising burial ceremonies in violation of the government's directive banning burial ceremonies and other social gatherings in the state.

COVID-19: Delta state govt announces total lockdown, closes borders

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

It was reported that the state commissioner for police, CP Awosola Awotinde made the disclosure in Abakaliki during a joint broadcast with the state commissioner for information and state orientation, Barr Uchenna Orji, on the update on preventive measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The commissioner of police said two persons were arrested in Ikwo local government area while the remaining 7 were also arrested in Ezza South council area.

The state governor, David Umahi, had directed the commissioner of police to immediately arrest the police officers and organisers of the burial ceremonies at Ikwo and Ezza South local government area of the state.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Coronavirus: 5 ways Nigeria is handling COVID-19 | - on Legit TV

COVID-19: Wike announces new measures to curb spread of coronavirus

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...