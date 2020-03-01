Home | News | General | Coronavirus hits 46 countries in Africa, 3,778 infections cases- WHO
COVID-19: Don’t open Churches for services on Sunday in Osun, PFN begs pastors
Buhari not sick, leading the charge against COVID-19 ― APC

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
Iceland, CoronavirusThe World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are now 3,778 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 46 African countries.

The UN’s health agency disclosed this in its regional official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Saturday.

The agency said: “There are 3,778 confirmed COVID-19 cases across 46 countries on the African continent with a total of 109 deaths reported.

“South Africa currently has 1,170 cases, making it the country most affected by the virus on the continent.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the number of confirmed cases of the virus increased by 1, 544 cases in a day and five countries confirmed the first cases.

As at the Friday, the stated agency said there were 2,234 confirmed COVID-19 cases across 41 countries in the WHO African Region and a total of 73 recoveries and 39 deaths.

“WHO is supporting countries with surveillance, diagnostics and treatment.’’

Meanwhile, the agency said Mbagathi Isolation and Treatment Facility was one of the key areas WHO supported Ministry of Health in Kenya to prepare for COVID-19.

“Here, suspected cases can be safely isolated and confirmed cases treated according to WHO guidelines,’’ it said. (NAN)

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

