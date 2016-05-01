Home | News | General | Akure blast: PDP expresses shock, apprehension 
Akure blast: PDP expresses shock, apprehension 



PDP and its colour flags

…Demands investigation, palliatives for victims

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday expressed apprehensions and shock over the strange explosion that rocked a suburb of Akure, Ondo state, injuring many compatriots and destroying numerous houses on Saturday morning.

The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan charged the federal government to immediately set up an inter-agency panel to conduct a forensic investigation into the remote and immediate causes of the explosion, particularly the source of the reported explosives and the purpose they were meant to serve.

Also read: Lagos Explosion: Over 200 persons displaced, 50 houses destroyed ― NEMA, LASEMA

The statement read: “The PDP insists that a forensic investigation is imperative given the spate of such explosions in various parts of our country in recent time.

“The PDP also demands that the federal government should immediately provide palliatives to the victims as well as the communities affected by the blast.

“The party called on the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to immediately move in and commence the handling of emergency issues in the area, as well as ensuring adherence to health safety directives, particularly as the nation is still battling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The PDP commiserates with the victims of the blast while urging Nigerians to continue to be vigilant and prayerful for the safety of lives in our country,” the statement read in part.

