Home | News | General | Tacha Blasts President Buhari For “Addressing Nigerians On Twitter” Over COVID-19

BBNaija star, Tacha has slammed President Buhari over his approach to the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

Tacha blasted the President for “addressing Nigerians via Twitter”.

She also spoke against the lockdown across the country due to COVID-19.

In a video Tacha shared on her Instagram page, she said:

“The average Nigerian works on a daily basis and gets paid on a daily basis. We have a lot of Nigerians that do blue collar jobs. If they don’t work in a day, they will not get money in a day and they will not eat in a day, yet we want to have a lockdown. What will people eat?”

“Conductors, mothers that go to the market to sell stuff, what will they eat? When you say people should lockdown and stay home, what will they eat, will they eat themselves? A lot of people depend on daily income. So when you say lockdown, you should also provide food for them. Hunger is deadlier that this virus”

Here is the video

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...