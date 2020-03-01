Home | News | General | Coronavirus: ‘I could hardly breathe’ – Dybala opens up on COVID-19 battle
Coronavirus: 'I could hardly breathe' – Dybala opens up on COVID-19 battle



Juventus forward, Paulo Dybala has opened up on his struggle with coronavirus (COVID-19), declaring that he could hardly breathe.

Edujandon.com recalls that Dybala became the third player of the club to test positive for coronavirus last weekend, after teammates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

alt

The Argentine international and his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatini, tested positive for the deadly disease.

Dybala, who had already been in self-isolation for ten days, has now discussed his symptoms and how he felt while battling against COVID-19.

“I developed strong symptoms, but today I already feel much better,” Dybala told Juventus’ official YouTube channel.

“Now I can move better, walking and trying to train. I could hardly breathe, I couldn’t do anything after five minutes.

“My muscles ached. Fortunately, Oriana and I are better now.”

Dybala has been impressive for Juventus since he joined the Serie A champions from Palermo in 2015.

