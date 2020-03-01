Home | News | General | COVID-19: Nigeria Police vows to punish officers destroying properties in viral video (Watch)

The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the unprofessionalism and highhandedness displayed by some of its personnel in enforcing the Coronavirus restriction in Lagos State.

A viral video showed some policemen destroying goods at a shop in Lagos, stirring public anger.

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman, who shared the video on Twitter tagging the police, cried out over the incident, calling on the Force’s authorities to caution their men.

Ruggedman wrote, “@PoliceNG @frankmbablog @ElkanaBala @AcpIshaku WHY MUST WE ALWAYS DESTROY? Please tell your men to just lock any property that’s erring and move on. Vandalism is not the order they were given by @followlasg @jidesanwoolu

#COVID19.”

In reaction the NPF said that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu had already ordered investigations into the incident and disciplinary action for the officers involved.

Tweeting at @policeNG, the Nigerian Police said, “The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has condemned the apparent unprofessionalism and highhandedness exhibited by the Police officers as shown in this trending video.

“He has therefore directed the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Odumosu H. Olusegun to immediately investigate and commence disciplinary actions against the officers involved.

“The IGP notes that we are now in extra-ordinary times – a global state of emergency.

“Police officers involved in the enforcement of restriction orders and other law enforcement functions must therefore exercise their discretionary powers with utmost sense of professionalism, compassion and respect for the citizens.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...