BREAKING: Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria shoot up to 97

News just coming in from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has it that eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State

As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.

Currently as it stands ; ( 11:00 pm 28th March) Lagos- 59

FCT- 16

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 7

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna- 1 97 confirmed cases

1 death

