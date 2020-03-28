Home | News | General | BREAKING: Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria shoot up to 97
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
News just coming in from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has it that eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State

Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State

As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death. pic.twitter.com/V6ygZVswko

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 28, 2020

As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.

Currently as it stands ; ( 11:00 pm 28th March)

Lagos- 59
FCT- 16
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 7
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 1

97 confirmed cases
1 death#COVID19 #CoronaUpdate pic.twitter.com/IGZuR0o5hs

— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) March 28, 2020

