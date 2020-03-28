BREAKING NEWS: Kaduna governor, El-Rufai tests positive for coronavirus

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has tested positive for coronavirus.

He disclosed on the official page of the Kaduna state government.

KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai has disclosed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is not showing symptoms. pic.twitter.com/5lqfvWc4zv — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) March 28, 2020

He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

