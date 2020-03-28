Home | News | General | IN PICTURES: Lagos state unveils 110-bed fully equipped #COVID19 Isolation Centre in Onikan
BREAKING NEWS: Kaduna governor, El-Rufai tests positive for coronavirus
Akure blast shocking, says PDP

IN PICTURES: Lagos state unveils 110-bed fully equipped #COVID19 Isolation Centre in Onikan



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 18 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Lagos state government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in partnership with Guaranaty Trust Bank (GTB) OB Saturday unveiled a 110-bed fully equipped COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Onikan.

The governor took to his Twitter account to share the news...

Our 110-bed fully equipped Onikan #COVID19 Isolation Centre in partnership with @GTBank is ready!

We are excited about our private sector partners that are answering the call to assist us with visible impact. Our government will leave no stone unturned to protect our residents. pic.twitter.com/MMBk5ikWYh

— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 28, 2020
We thank the CEO of @Gtbank, Segun Agbaje and the management team for their effort in getting this done. We are working assiduously to stem the rate of transmission of the #COVID19 virus in the state especially from people that returned from abroad. pic.twitter.com/Or8gauuUnn
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 28, 2020


 MORE PICTURES BELOW...





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 175