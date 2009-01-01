Home | News | General | Coronavirus: NNPC, 33 other oil firms donate ₦11.4bn

- ₦11.4bn has been donated by NNPC and other oil firms to curb the spread of coronavirus

- The money will be used for medical consumables; deployment of logistics/in-patient support system and delivery of medical infrastructure

- According to Kyari, He added the money will be delivered in phases, starting on Saturday, March 28

In efforts to combat the menace of the dreaded coronavirus, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) and 33 of its partners in the oil and gas sector have contributed $30 million, about ₦11.4 billion.

This was disclosed by NNPC’s group managing director, Mele Kyari.

According to him, the initiative was in line with the federal Government’s ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the fast-spreading virus in the nation.

Kyari said the fund will be used to cover three major areas - medical consumables; deployment of logistics/in-patient support system and delivery of medical infrastructure (covering testing kits, medical protective suits and ambulances)

He added the money will be delivered in phases, starting on Saturday, March 28.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna state on Saturday said he has tested positive to Coronavirus.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that it is the first case of COVID-19 recorded in Kaduna state.

The governor, who made the disclosure in a statement he issued in Kaduna, said he has gone into self-isolation.

“Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the Covid-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive.

“The deputy governor is chairing our Covid-19 Taskforce and will continue to issue statements from time to time,” El-Rufai said.

Legit.ng had also reported that a lady identified as Precious Williams has shared a heart-wrenching experience about how she is struggling to cope after testing positive for coronavirus.

Precious disclosed in a message on social media that she tested positive for the COVID-19 and she asked her friends to remember her in their prayers for a speedy recovery.

After being in the hospital for a week, she described COVID-19 as a "monster".

She said she is unable to breathe due to the damages the virus has caused to her lungs.

"I’ve tested positive for the corona and I have pneumonia! Been n the hospital for a week dying! Well at least that’s wat it feels like! This thing is a monster! Not being able to breathe is one of the worse feelings in the world!!! It’s not a game ppl plz pray for me," Precious sadly wrote.

