Home | News | General | Angry youths burn police station in Katsina over coronavirus arrest of their prayer leader

- Some youths have burned a police station in Katsina

- The youths were angry over the arrest of their leader

- They were reported to have violated the directives of the government which banned large gathering

Some angry youths in Kusada town in Katsina state have burnt down a police station, the police command spokesman, SP Gambo Isah has disclosed.

According to Isah, some disgruntled youths, under the leadership of one Malam Hassan, conducted Friday prayer in one of the Juma’at mosques in Kusada, in defiance of the directives of the government which suspended large gatherings, Friday congregational prayer and Church services.

As a result of this, he was arrested for questioning at area commander’s office, Malumfashi, which did not go down well with some of his followers.

“Consequently, today, March 28, 2020, at about 09:00hrs, this particular group organised themselves in such a tumultuous manner, rioting and attacked police station and over-powered the policemen on duty at Kusada Division.

Breaking: Print more Naira notes, Tinubu tells FG

“They set ablaze the police station and DPO’s Quarters,” he said.

Isah explained that the youth also burnt down seven vehicles and 10 motorcycles.

However, the police say 90 people have been arrested in connection to the crime.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has denied a report that he said Nigerians with bank verification number (BVN) will be given N30,000 as relief fund.

According to him, the report which went viral on social media is false.

He denied this in a tweet on Saturday, March 28.

He consequently urged Nigerians to disregard the information.

“Fake news peddlers have concocted a statement, purportedly issued by me, saying FG will pay N30,000 to each Nigerian with BVN, to help them stock up before an impending national lockdown. Not me. The so-called statement is hereby disclaimed,” he tweeted.

Legit.ng had also reported that the Ebonyi state police command said it has arrested nine persons in Ikwo and Ezza South local government area of the state for organising burial ceremonies in violation of the government's directive banning burial ceremonies and other social gatherings in the state.

Coronavirus: Police arrest 9 persons for organising burial ceremony in Ebonyi

The state commissioner for police, CP Awosola Awotinde made the disclosure in Abakaliki during a joint broadcast with the state commissioner for information and state orientation, Barr Uchenna Orji, on the update on preventive measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Coronavirus: 5 ways Nigeria is handling COVID-19 | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...