Home | News | General | Tragedy as highly-rated Atletico Madrid star dies amid coronavirus pandemic

- Christian Minchola has been reported dead at the age of 14

- The youngster until his death was playing for Atletico Madrid youth team

- After joining the club in 2014, he has scored a total of 50 goals before his untimely death

Spanish League giants Atletico Madrid have been thrown into mourning after announcing the death of teenage sensation Christian Minchola earlier today.

The 14-year-old attacker has been impressive for the club's youth team after joining them in the 2013/14 season.

Although the cause of his death is yet to be known, his impressive records at the club will not be forgotten in a hurry.

The attacker joined the La Liga club in the 2013/14 season and has recorded a staggering 50 goals for the club's youth team as reported by SunSport.

Atletico shared the devastating news on their official Twitter page with the caption: Atletico de Madrid is mourning the passing of our U14 player Christian Minchola.

They continued: "We join in the grief of his family, teammates, and friends. May he rest in peace."

Enrique Cerezo, the club's president, further expressed his condolences to the player's family, saying: "We are shocked by the sad news of the death of our player and deeply regret his loss.

"Atlético de Madrid and the entire athletic family will be next to Christian's family and friends in these moments of immense pain.”

Spanish midfielder who also plays for the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium outfit Koke wrote: "Anger and pain at having to say goodbye to Christian Minchola.

"Life is very unfair. Proud that you have worn this shirt. Much support to colleagues, family and friends. Rest in peace."

One fan writing: "Taken far before his time. Rest In Peace Christian. You will now support the team from the third amphitheatre."

Another fan added: "This is just heartbreaking. Christian Minchola was the son of a Peruvain father and showed interest in playing for the Peru youth teams.

"Unfortunately, his life ended shortly. Condolences to the family of Minchola."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Premier League strugglers West Ham United have confirmed that eight of their first-team players have been subjected to self-isolation over coronavirus.

The pandemic has forced all football activities to go on compulsory holiday with the EPL tentatively set to return to action on April 30.

Having recorded over 17,000 cases and a little over 1000 deaths, the United Kingdom government urged everyone to stay home in a bid to curb the spread of the infectious flu.

