- Lautaro Martinez appears to have chosen to leave Inter Milan at the end of this season

- The Argentine could join his countryman Lionel Messi at Barcelona after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the club

- Chelsea and Manchester United have also shown interest in signing the prolific scorer

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez has reportedly agreed personal terms with Barcelona ahead of a possible summer move.

The Catalans are looking for a long term replacement for their ageing forward Luis Suarez who clocked 33 earlier this year.

With Ousmane Dembele failing to justify his huge price tag at Camp Nou, Barca chiefs have now penned down the Argentine star as their next target.

The 22-year-old has been superb for his Serie A side so far this campaign - scoring 11 goals and six assists in 22 appearances.

His performances have also drawn the attention of Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea to him.

Meanwhile, Daily Star reports that the forward has decided to give the La Liga side the greenlight to secure his services once this season is over.

Martinez joined Inter from Racing Club in 2018 in a deal in the range of €25 million but he has been able to eclipse his stats at the club in his debut season.

He contributed ten goals in all competitions - scoring nine goals and assisted one other goal after 35 appearances, compared to his form this season.

The Barcelona target has netted a total of 16 goals and four assists in 31 appearances - while his total for the club since he joined stands at 25 goals and five assists.

Martinez is now expected to step into the shoes of the Uruguay star who has a whopping 142 goals in 180 league outings since his arrival from Liverpool in 2014.

The former Ajax star has won four league titles and a Champions League title at the end of the 2014/15 season.

SunSport reports that the £100 million release clause that Inter added to Lautaro's contract might not count due to the outbreak of coronavirus which might force this season to be extended.

It is not left to be seen if Antonio Conte would allow his key player to walk away when he has just started building a team that can challenge Juventus for titles in Italy.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is one of the hottest and youngest strikers in Europe whose performances has caught the attention of many topflight clubs in the world.

The 22-year-old Argentine star is said to be wanted by Spanish champions Barcelona who want to reinforce their attack when the ongoing season comes to an end in Spain.

But the Catalans will now face a serious battle from Chelsea who also want to sign Lautaro Martinez and are ready to offer Inter Milan massive sum of £100m to sign him.

