Home | News | General | Breaking: El-Rufai tests positive for coronavirus

- Nasir El-Rufai has tested positive for coronavirus.

- The governor disclosed this to Nigerians on Saturday, March 28

- As a result of this, the governor has gone into self-isolation

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna state on Saturday said he has tested positive to Coronavirus.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that it is the first case of COVID-19 recorded in Kaduna state.

The governor, who made the disclosure in a statement he issued in Kaduna, said he has gone into self-isolation.

“Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the Covid-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive.

“The deputy governor is chairing our Covid-19 Taskforce and will continue to issue statements from time to time,” El-Rufai said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a lady identified as Precious Williams has shared a heart-wrenching experience about how she is struggling to cope after testing positive for coronavirus.

Precious disclosed in a message on social media that she tested positive for the COVID-19 and she asked her friends to remember her in their prayers for a speedy recovery.

After being in the hospital for a week, she described COVID-19 as a "monster".

She said she is unable to breathe due to the damages the virus has caused to her lungs.

"I’ve tested positive for the corona and I have pneumonia! Been n the hospital for a week dying! Well at least that’s wat it feels like! This thing is a monster! Not being able to breathe is one of the worse feelings in the world!!! It’s not a game ppl plz pray for me," Precious sadly wrote.

In other news, a Nigerian lady identified as Amrah Aliyu has volunteered to produce 1,000 bottles of hand sanitiser and 1,000 liquid soap in Minna, Niger state.

She made the disclosure on LinkedIn, adding that she is currently getting resources ready to produce a large batch of hand sanitiser and soap for her community.

She said: "I will be distributing free hand sanitizer to people in different areas and this might go on for a week or more, depending on how it goes.

"Anyone who wants to be part of this project as either an expert of making sanitizers and soaps, a volunteer, a distributor or as an individual willing to give out free hand sanitizer in Minna should feel free to indicate or DM me...."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Coronavirus: Should Nigeria totally ban foreign flights? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...