2 Islamic clerics arrested for conducting congregational in Kaduna

- Two Islamic clerics have been arrested in Kaduna

- They were caught violating the restriction of movement order in the state

- The clerics were apprehended in Malali and Ungwan Kanawa communities of Kaduna North local government area

The Kaduna state government says it has arrested two Islamic clerics for conducting congregational prayers in the state.

This was disclosed by the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

According to him, the clerics were apprehended in Malali and Ungwan Kanawa communities of Kaduna North local government area of the state.

He said the state government has also sadly noted that certain individuals, including clerics, are violating the restriction of movement, large gatherings, trading and congregational prayers.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Ebonyi state police command said it has arrested nine persons in Ikwo and Ezza South local government area of the state for organising burial ceremonies in violation of the government's directive banning burial ceremonies and other social gatherings in the state.

The state commissioner for police, CP Awosola Awotinde made the disclosure in Abakaliki during a joint broadcast with the state commissioner for information and state orientation, Barr Uchenna Orji, on the update on preventive measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that the commissioner of police said two persons were arrested in Ikwo local government area while the remaining 7 were also arrested in Ezza South council area.

The state governor, David Umahi, had directed the commissioner of police to immediately arrest the police officers and organisers of the burial ceremonies at Ikwo and Ezza South local government area of the state.

CP Awotinde said that the police officers who supervised the burial in Ikwo local government were undergoing an orderly room trial, adding that measures have also been taken to ensure that men of the command and other security personal involved in the enforcement of government directive were civil to the public.

He stated that officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) have since last week commenced the sensitization of motorists on social distancing adding that the enforcement of a number of passengers in a vehicle would strictly be enforced.

He urged the people to corporate with the security team on enforcement of the directives to ensure the state stays safe from the virus.

