Lady says it terrifies her when women say their wedding day was the best day of their life

A young lady identified simply as Doreen has taken to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to advise parents not to raise their daughters with the mindset that their wedding day is the best day of their lives.

In a tweet, she noted that it terrifies her whenever she hears ladies say that their wedding day is the best day of their lives. She added that no one ever challenges the belief that it is the best day of a woman's life.

According to her, this belief makes women eager to experience their wedding and it becomes more important than who they actually marry.

She said men also take advantage of the societal desire planted in women and they promise them the wedding of their dreams.

The lady advised parents to raise their daughters to believe that the best day of their lives is not just their wedding day but it can be multiple days in their lives.

