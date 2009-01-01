Home | News | General | Premier League clubs on alert as Madrid put 3 major stars for sale

With reports that La Liga giants Real Madrid will put up some players including Gareth Bale, Luca Modric and James Rodriguez for sale this summer, top Premier League clubs are now on alert.

SunSport reports that Bale, Modric and James could be among other players up for sale as Zinedine Zidane aims to generate funds to splash on fresh players.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are said to be on high alert since news broke that the trio might now be surplus to what Los Blancos require ahead of the next season.

It was gathered that Zinedine is looking to bolster his squad by signing new players in the coming season, but the club management has told him he must offload some of his high earning players to generate funds for such purpose.

As a result, top players may be up for sale this summer and now Premier League clubs are ready to swoop on the stars.

Recall that Gareth Bale was almost on the verge of making a mega million dollar move to the Chinese Super League last season, the deal was later shattered by Madrid chiefs.

The former Tottenham winger has not been consistent in the Los Blancos first team and he has had a recent face-off with the manager Zidane.

The 30-year-old has been severally linked with a move to United and now another chance beacons.

The 34-year-old Modric on the other hand has been crucial for Real Madrid in the midfield playing very key role in helping the club win Champions League.

He might be sacrificed to pave way for incoming younger talent. James Rodriguez on the other hand has struggled to settle into the team. He has been shipped on loan twice. He has managed just four appearances for the La Liga club this season.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid have reportedly slammed a '£450 million price tag' on Uruguay international Federico Valverde who has impressed at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

The 21-year-old is the reason Los Blancos are no more chasing their dream of landing Frenchman Paul Pogba.

Valverde has just two goals and four assists across competitions so far, his impact on the field cannot be overlooked.

