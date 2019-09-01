Home | News | General | El-Rufai’s wife, son ask Nigerians to pray for governor

El-Rufai

Ibrahim Hassan – Kaduna

The wife of the Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, on Saturday asked Nigerians to pray for her husband who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Hadiza, on her Twitter handle, told Nigerians to remember the Kaduna State first family in their prayers.

She said: ” My husband, the governor of Kaduna State, has tested positive for COVID-19. Please keep us in your prayers.”

Similarly, the governor’s son, Bello El-Rufa’i, also took to Tweeter and revealed that his father had tested positive for coronavirus.

Like his mother, Bello sought for prayers against the pandemic.

As the news spread that Governor El-Rufa’i had tested positive for COVID-19, many people were seen in neighbourhoods praying for the governor, while several others wished the governor well on social media.

