Home | News | General | Governor Sanwo-Olu Denies Rumour Of Curfew In Lagos

Disclamer: No curfew in Lagos

Gov. @jidesanwoolu dropped the idea of imposing a curfew in the state meant to allow the fumigation exercise of public space.



Relying on experts advice, the Governor said the disinfectant is non toxic, noting that the exercise has commenced

He said: “I am pleased to note that we have taken possession of over 200 disinfecting machines, and starting today, we will be disinfecting all major highways, bus stops, markets, parks and other public areas”

The Governor also said during a live press conference that if there is a need for curfew, government will not hesitate to impose it.

For now, everything remains the way they are

