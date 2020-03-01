Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Print More Naira Notes – Tinubu Tells FG
Michelle Obama Describes Her Family’s Daily Routine During Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus: Two clerics arrested for holding crusades in Kaduna

Coronavirus: Print More Naira Notes – Tinubu Tells FG



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 50 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

All Progressives Congress leader, Bola Tinubu , has asked the Federal Government to print more naira notes in order to save the economy from collapse even as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to bite harder.

Tinubu said this in a statement he wrote in commemoration of his 68 birthday .

alt

The former governor of Lagos State said the United States Federal Reserve had printed more dollars in order to boost the economy.
He said Nigeria could also do the same .

Tinubu added, “ Already , the price of oil has fallen to less than 30 dollars a barrel . This will bring a dollar shortfall . This does not, however , necessitate a corresponding shortfall in public sector naira expenditures .

“ The US controls dollar issuance . We control naira issuance as is our sovereign right . Just as America has used its sovereign right to issue its currency to stave economic disaster, so too may Nigeria issue naira for the same purpose .”

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 175