Coronavirus: Two clerics arrested for holding crusades in Kaduna

Two religious clerics have been arrested for holding congregational prayers contrary to the order of Kaduna State Government restricting the movement, large gatherings, trading and congregational prayers in the state following efforts made to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A statement signed by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan and made available to newsmen on Saturday said, “The state government has arrested two clerics for conducting congregational prayers on Friday, 27th March 2020, in two communities. Malam Aminu Umar Usman and Malam Umar Shangel were arrested in Malali and Ungwan Kanawa communities of Kaduna North local government area for holding congregational prayers.”

The statement explained, “The state government is especially grateful to religious and community leaders who have joined in appealing to the public to abide by public health warnings.

“We thank the media for amplifying the message of prevention and the security agencies that are enforcing the extraordinary measures.”

The statement noted that government has also sadly noted that certain individuals, including clerics, are violating the restriction of movement, large gatherings, trading and congregational prayers.

“This is patently illegal and irresponsible conduct at a time that requires sober and rational conduct to protect our people from coronavirus.”

It explained that the conduct of the two religious clerics violated government orders as well as advice given by leaders of faith, stressing that they would be prosecuted accordingly.

“Government wishes to reiterate that it expects compliance with the quarantine orders and will continue to enforce them.

“Anyone who decides to jeopardy their prestige and social standing by wanton violation of orders made to protect public welfare and good health can expect a firm response.

“It should be clear that the inconvenience associated with the preventive measures, while regretted, are nothing compared to the suffering and deaths that coronavirus will cause if it is allowed to get here and spread.

“The security agencies will enforce government orders and uphold the 24 hour curfew, until further notice.

“Those who seek to defy the directives stand the risk of arrest and prosecution,” the statement explained.

