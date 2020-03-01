Abuja markets to be shut from Monday
- 3 hours 55 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Saturday, said all markets under its supervision will be shut from Monday, March 29.
Hide quoted text
Abdullahi Candido, AMAC Chairman, said this in a statement signed by Mrs Patience Olaloye, the Head of Information.
He explained that the closure of the markets was to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Candido disclosed that the Environment Department has been directed to fumigate all the markets.
“The markets to be fumigated are; Utako, FHA Lugbe, Relocation market Lugbe, Gwagwa, Nyanya, Aco mini, Jabi Park, Gwarinpa, Kugbo furniture, Kugbo spare part, Karshi, Karu, Apo fish market respectively.
“All traders in the above markets are please advised to cooperate with the above directives for their safety and that of the entire residents.”
The statement informed all residents that the markets will remain closed till further notice
He urged everyone to stay safe and obey government directives on COVID-19 prevention.DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles