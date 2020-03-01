Home | News | General | Abuja markets to be shut from Monday

Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Saturday, said all markets under its supervision will be shut from Monday, March 29.

Abdullahi Candido, AMAC Chairman, said this in a statement signed by Mrs Patience Olaloye, the Head of Information.

He explained that the closure of the markets was to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Candido disclosed that the Environment Department has been directed to fumigate all the markets.

“The markets to be fumigated are; Utako, FHA Lugbe, Relocation market Lugbe, Gwagwa, Nyanya, Aco mini, Jabi Park, Gwarinpa, Kugbo furniture, Kugbo spare part, Karshi, Karu, Apo fish market respectively.

“All traders in the above markets are please advised to cooperate with the above directives for their safety and that of the entire residents.”

The statement informed all residents that the markets will remain closed till further notice

He urged everyone to stay safe and obey government directives on COVID-19 prevention.

