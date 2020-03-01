Home | News | General | Coronavirus: APC blasts ‘few Nigerians’ asking Buhari to address the nation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, said only a few Nigerians want a President whose preoccupation is talking while the majority voted for a President who is deploying his energy to working.

The statement followed demands that President Muhammadu Buhari address citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

The APC stated that there was no need for an address as Nigerians can see the effect of his efforts to contain the disease.

Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, called Buhari “a troop commander”, who is steadily and vigorously leading the charge against the coronavirus pandemic.

He said with the President mobilising human and material resources, Nigeria is doing commendably so far as statistics are showing in comparison to even most advanced nations.

The spokesman added that the efficiency of the field workers and other state actors has ensured the country has minimize the spread so far with many states taking proactive steps.

“We are glad to see many Nigerians rallying behind the President with their own contributions. Notably, the news of the ministers’ voluntary donation of 50 percent of their March salary is unprecedented.

“Meanwhile, the wailers who have severally professed their death wish for President Buhari since 2015 have, again, found their voices amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“From conjuring and spreading fake news on the president’s coronavirus test result, to spurious allegation of hijacking of a teaching hospital ventilator to the villa and to the purported smuggling of the President to the United Kingdom, they are up to their ignominious pastime and tired antics.”

APC said it would not be deterred because their unpatriotic actions serve as a reminder to the failed and rejected past.

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 8 new coronavirus cases as announced by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

