Coronavirus: Buhari meets NCDC DG, Minister of Health at Aso Rock (Photos)

President Muhammad Buhari on Saturday, met behind closed doors with Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire and Director General of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Chikwe Ihekweazu, at the Presidential Villa.

The meeting held amidst calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians in a live telecast.

Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, explained the meeting was held to brief Buhari on the activities and efforts put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

He wrote on Twitter, “President @MBuhari this afternoon, received briefings from Minister of Health, @DrEOEhanire and Director-General of @NCDCgov, Dr. @Chikwe_I as Nigeria intensifies and introduces new measures to curtail and prevent the spread of #COVID19 outbreak in the country. #COVID19Nigeria

“Minister of Health, @DrEOEhanire and Director-General of @NCDCgov, Dr. @Chikwe_I this afternoon, briefed President @MBuhari on their activities and efforts to prevent the spread of #COVID19 pandemic across the country.”

