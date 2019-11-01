Home | News | General | COVID-19: FCTA stops church programme, wedding reception
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Ministerial Team on COVID-19 Restriction Enforcement on Saturday shutdown activities at a popular Pentecostal church located at Jabi District.

The team, which began operations at the Wuse Market, moved to the church following complaints that the members were violating the no-gathering rule of the FCTA, and were holding weddings and other activities.

The Chairman, FCT Traffic Management Task Team, Mr Ikharo Attah, who led the team, addressed the gathering and subsequently dispersed the worshippers.

Similarly, the enforcement team visited Police Quarters at Wuse Zone 6, and stopped a wedding reception which was ongoing with over three hundred people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that bride and groom were about to arrive when the team got to the venue located in a neighbourhood.

The team also visited Wuse and Dutse Alhaji markets and frowned at the partial compliance with the social distancing directive.

The team also visited Utako Market and insisted that it must be shut down immediately.

Vanguard Nigeria News

