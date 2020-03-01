Home | News | General | COVID-19 We are working on palliative measures — Makinde

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assured residents that his administration is working hard to provide palliative measures to cushion the effect of the sit-at-home order occasioned the Coronavirus pandemic.

The governor who has been on self-isolation, made the disclosure on Saturday, during his live tweetchats with people of the state, stressing that: “We are working on palliatives. We want to set it up in such a way that it’s not middlemen profiting but those who need the palliatives. We already have two testing centres awaiting certification by NCDC. We also contacted WHO regarding certification. There is a protocol for manufacturing companies working during a pandemic like this.”

“Those companies have been directed to follow those protocols and what we will do is monitor to ensure that they are complying with them. Please call the Emergency Operations Centre Helplines; 08095394000 / 08095963000 / 08078288999 / 08078288800 and give them the exact details. Our enforcement team can then take action.”

“All health workers require equipment to work with. We have to ensure that we have enough personal protective gear for them to work with. Where we identify gaps, we will plug them but the safety of health workers is also important.”

“If anyone is violating our directives, we have an enforcement team which will ensure that they comply. If it is a gathering of more than ten, for instance, they will be dispersed. If it is a nightclub, we seal it up until the ban is lifted. Our testing capacity is limited. We have improved this by setting up two diagnostic centres in the state in collaboration with the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan. So, we will be able to test more people once NCDC certifies the facilities. Our directive is for all religious organisations. We haven’t targeted any particular religion. Coronavirus affects all.”

“One reason why this is the case is that the virus is imported and testing capacity is limited. Setting up our testing centres enables us to test more people which means that people showing symptoms can get tested regardless of their travel history.”

“4-bed isolation unit in Ogbomoso, 10-bed at Jericho, 4-bed at UCH and 100-bed capacity at Olodo which will be ready this Thursday. Also, Tristate Hospital, Ibadan has offered 40-bed capacity including 8 ICU beds with 3 ventilators and 4 more on order.”

“Both enlightenment and enforcement. The risk is not confined to those who act in breach of the directives, it affects everyone. The ICU beds in the state currently have ventilators. We are also collaborating with private hospitals. As I stated earlier, Tristate Hospital has offered their facilities which includes ventilators.”

“We have Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers in all 33 LGAs and 35 LCDAs. Also, the Local Government Caretaker Chairpersons are involved in enlightenment campaigns and implementation of directives.”

“Thank you all. Please stay safe by following the proper hygienic practices, washing your hands regularly or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and also practicising social distancing. The EOC Helplines; 08095394000 / 08095963000 / 08078288999 / 08078288800,” he advised.

vanguard

