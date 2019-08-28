UCH Chief Medical Director tests positive for coronavirus
- 40 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, has said that he tested positive for coronavirus.
The CMD made this known in a statement personally signed by him on Sunday morning.
The statement read, “Unfortunately, my result returned positive on Saturday afternoon and I remain in isolation as I am not symptomatic.
“All staff who have been in contact with me and other participants during this period have been advised to immediately proceed on self-isolation pending the time they get tested.”
