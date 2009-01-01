Home | News | General | Coronavirus: MFM’s Olukoya gives prayer points for Nigerians to receive healing
BREAKING: Osun announces total lockdown after second COVID-19 case
VIDEO: Lagosians at risk of Covid-19, heavily defy social distancing in rush to get free food

Coronavirus: MFM’s Olukoya gives prayer points for Nigerians to receive healing



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The General Overseer Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Kolawole Okukoya, has counselled Nigerians not to panic giving them prayers points to combine various steps officially released hygiene and sanitation protocols by the government to contain the dreaded coronavirus.

Olukoya, who disclosed this in a statement by his media office, said, having considered all involved and under the leading of the Holy Spirit, “I urge all Christians and men of faith, irrespective of denomination and religion, to pray the following prayers to receive protection and healing from the virus and other pestilence likely to come this year.”

Quoting from the scriptures: 3 John 1:2, which says “Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth”, Psalm 91:1-16, among others, he advised Nigerians that: “These prayers should be done along with the officially released hygiene and sanitation protocols.

Amongst the 30 prayer points he gave include: “I soak my blood, bones and flesh in the wonder-working power of the blood of Jesus, in the name of Jesus;” “I barricade my body from every invasion by disease germs, in the name of Jesus;” “Holy Ghost fire, burn all disease deposits in my body to ashes, in Jesus’ name;” and “I render my body undevourable to eaters of flesh and drinkers of blood, in the name of Jesus.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 170