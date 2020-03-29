Home | News | General | VIDEO: Lagosians at risk of Covid-19, heavily defy social distancing in rush to get free food
VIDEO: Lagosians at risk of Covid-19, heavily defy social distancing in rush to get free food



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

There are fears residents of Lagos State may be at high risk of contracting the dreaded novel Coronavirus following videos emerging from the state as regards its manner in which the state is implementing its #freefood stimulus to encourage #stayathome.

From the footages, social distancing has become a forgone issue as Lagos State Government commence distribution of foods in Local Government areas.

Recall Lagos State Governor  Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced an economic stimulus package to help the residents cushion the effects of #StayAtHome directive to stop the spread of #COVID19.


View this post on Instagram

Lagosians troop out to collect economic stimulus packages from the government in different parts of the State
A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

The stimulus contained bags of rice, beans, garri, bread, dry pepper, drinking water and vitamins, and it is expected to last for 14 days.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

