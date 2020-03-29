VIDEO: Lagosians at risk of Covid-19, heavily defy social distancing in rush to get free food

From the footages, social distancing has become a forgone issue as Lagos State Government commence distribution of foods in Local Government areas.

Recall Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced an economic stimulus package to help the residents cushion the effects of #StayAtHome directive to stop the spread of #COVID19.





View this post on Instagram

Lagosians troop out to collect economic stimulus packages from the government in different parts of the State A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Mar 28, 2020 at 10:12pm PDT

The stimulus contained bags of rice, beans, garri, bread, dry pepper, drinking water and vitamins, and it is expected to last for 14 days.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com