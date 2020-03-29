VIDEO: Lagosians at risk of Covid-19, heavily defy social distancing in rush to get free food
There are fears residents of Lagos State may be at high risk of contracting the dreaded novel Coronavirus following videos emerging from the state as regards its manner in which the state is implementing its #freefood stimulus to encourage #stayathome.
From the footages, social distancing has become a forgone issue as Lagos State Government commence distribution of foods in Local Government areas.
Recall Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced an economic stimulus package to help the residents cushion the effects of #StayAtHome directive to stop the spread of #COVID19.
View this post on Instagram
Lagosians troop out to collect economic stimulus packages from the government in different parts of the StateA post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on
The stimulus contained bags of rice, beans, garri, bread, dry pepper, drinking water and vitamins, and it is expected to last for 14 days.
