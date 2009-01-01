COVID-19: FCT shuts Christ Embassy for holding secret wedding service

The ministerial team on compliance with COVID-19 directives effected the closure of the Pentecostal Church.

All places of worship in the FCT are banned from holding religious services by an order put in place by the FCT administration in collaboration with all religious stakeholders in the FCT.

The social distancing order which also led to the closure of markets, parks, night clubs, event centres was designed to limit the risk of people contacting coronavirus, which already is on the spike in the territory.

It was gathered that the enforcement team, which was on a monitoring task at Wuse Market, acted on a tip off it received about the on going secret church service in stark violation of the order banning all churches and mosques from opening to worshippers in the FCT.



The religious gathering was dispersed by the enforcement Team A, which was led by the Chairman, FCT Traffic Management Task Team, Ikharo Attah.

The enforcement team also stopped another large wedding reception at the Police Quarters in Wuse Zone 6. There were over 300 guests at the event.

The bride and groom were just about arriving for the reception, when the team got to the scene, which was located at a residential neighbourhood.

The team also discovered there was a partial compliance with the social distancing order by traders at Wuse and and Dutsen Alhaji markets.

