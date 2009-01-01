Home | News | General | Mike Tyson reveals what Wilder should do to defeat Fury in their 3rd fight

- Mike Tyson is of the opinion that Deontay Wilder still stands a chance against Tyson Fury

- Both heavyweights are set to clash for the third time after the Brit dominated the second bout

- Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion at the age of 20 in 1986

Mike Tyson is not ruling out Deontay Wilder's chances of recordings a victory against Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight, The Sun reports.

The Gypsy King dominated the Bronze Bomber in their second bout in February following a seventh-round stage.

But the Baddest Man on the Planet who celebrated Wilder's defeat to Fury at ringside believes his fellow American still has a chance.

In an Instagram interview with multi-platinum award-winning rapper Fat Joe on Tyson said: "Listen, he didn’t fight the same fight he fought the first fight.

"The first fight he fought with confidence like he could win. The second fight he fought like he didn’t have no zest, no life in him.

The Simpsons want Prince Harry, Meghan to voice their own characters on the hit show

"I just don’t think he was the same fighter after the first fight. He couldn’t rise to that occasion again."

Tyson was asked if he expected another walkover from Fury, and he said: "No there’s always a chance. Everyone always has a chance.

"It just depends on how much they want to give in to it. If he wants to dedicate his life to really winning this fight, anything can happen.

"Wilder can still make a lot of money. He shouldn’t feel sad or discouraged. He should continue to go out there and fight with a lot of zest and confidence.

"He’s feeling like he’s given up, 'Oh my life is over, I made £72million so far but my life is over, oh lord, oh God, I wanna die'.

"Grow up man, let’s just keep going through this until it’s really over."

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan

Super Eagles star misses out in top 10 midfielders in the world despite remarkable form this season(see full list)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mike Tyson has admitted that he regrets not being able to fight Floyd Mayweather in his era, Sportsbible reports.

Both boxers have been named among the best that have graced boxing following how they dominated their respective weight divisions.

Iron Mike insisted it pains him that there was no way they would have crossed paths because of their time and different weight-class.

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...