Home | News | General | Breaking: UCH CMD Otegbayo tests positive for COVID-19

- Another positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Oyo state

- The CMD of UCH, Professor Jesse A. Otegbayo, has tested positive of the pandemic disease

- Otegbayo urged those who had contact with him to go into self-isolation to stop the spread of the disease

Professor Jesse A. Otegbayo, the chief medical doctor of the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Nation reports that this was disclosed in a statement personally signed by the CMD.

Legit.ng gathered that the statement reads: “On Monday, March 23, we commenced a 12-man quarterly board meeting which was meant to last 5 days in the hospital, we observed social distancing and other precautionary measures for COVID-19 as much as possible.

“However, on Wednesday morning, one of us presented with what appeared to be symptoms of COVI-19, his samples were immediately taken for test and the meeting called off.

Breaking: Two close contacts with Bauchi governor test positive for COVID-19

“His results returned positive on Friday morning and every participant (including me) immediately went into self-isolation while our samples were also taken for the test.

Professor Jesse A. Otegbayo, the chief medical doctor of the University College Hospital (UCH).

Source: UGC

“Unfortunately, my result returned positive on Saturday afternoon and I remain in isolation as I am not symptomatic. All staff who have been in contact with me and other participants during this period have been advised to immediately proceed on self-isolation pending the time they get tested.

“Covid-19 is spreading faster than we think and I enjoin everyone to take precautions. If one person has it, then a gathering of two becomes dangerous. Stay at home, avoid unnecessary outing and stay safe.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Aisha Buhari, the First Lady and wife to President Muhammadu Buhari, reacted over the result of coronavirus underwent by the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

It was reported that the governor announced on Saturday, March 28, that the result of COVID-19 test he did came out positive.

Just in: Coronavirus test result of Nasarawa governor Abdullahi Sule announced

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

The case was the first to have been recorded in Kaduna state according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The NCDC says that Nigeria now has 97 cases of patients with COVID-19 as the nation struggles to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

In another report, no fewer than forty-one guests and workers of a hotel in Owerri, the capital of Imo state would spend the next two weeks in quarantine after state officials monitoring compliance with regulations on COVID-19, swooped on the premises on Saturday, March 28, and locked everyone in.

It was reported that a man who recently returned to Okpanam community, Oshimili North local government in Delta state, was arrested and forced to self-isolate after he assaulted health officials.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

BREAKING: Presidency opens up on Osinbajo's coronavirus status

Coronavirus: 5 ways Nigeria is handling COVID-19 | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...