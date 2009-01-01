Home | News | General | Coronavirus: 41 guests, workers quarantined in hotel as UK returnee attacks health officials in Delta

- Coronavirus scare has made Imo government to quarantined 41 guests and workers in hotel in the state

- The guests were locked up in the hotel on Saturday, March 28

- A UK returnee also attacks health officials in Delta state over refusal to self-isolate

No fewer than forty-one guests and workers of a hotel in Owerri, the capital of Imo state would spend the next two weeks in quarantine after state officials monitoring compliance with regulations on COVID-19, swooped on the premises on Saturday, March 28, and locked everyone in.

The Nation reports that a man who recently returned to Okpanam community, Oshimili North local government in Delta state, was arrested and forced to self-isolate after he assaulted health officials.

Legit.ng gathered that security personnel stormed the Owerri hotel at about 1 am on Saturday, March 28, catching everyone on the premises unawares.

They proceeded to barricade all the property’s entry and exit points.

Coronavirus cases in Nigeria now 81 as disease spreads to Enugu

The information commissioner, Declan Emelumba, confirmed the development and said the action was taken because the hotel failed to comply with the government’s directives on checking the spread of COVID-19.

These include taking the temperature of guests before checking in and providing them with hand sanitizers.

A patient of coronavirus receiving treatment from medical experts.

Source: Facebook

He said the affected persons’ samples have been taken and sent to the laboratory for tests, adding that the government action would deter others from acting with impunity.

The newspaper said that another source said the officials were on the trail of a quest who recently returned to the country from abroad, stressing that the man is suspected of not observing self-isolation for two weeks.

One of the guests told the newspaper that they were locked up at about 1:00 am and were not informed of the reasons they were locked inside the hotel.

He said they were only told they would stay in the hotel for two weeks before their release.

Coronavirus: Kaduna govt quarantines entire state over COVID-19 scare

The source said: “The security team arrived at 1 am. They directed that nobody should go in or leave. They told the occupants of the hotel that we will remain in the hotel for 14 days, which I think is quarantine.”

Meanwhile, a UK returnee arrested in Delta, was, however, forced into quarantine

The Delta state UK returnee had allegedly assaulted surveillance officers of the emergency operation committee on COVID19 who had gone to educate him on the need to self-isolate.

The man reportedly returned from London on March 23, and refused to self-isolate, and was allegedly moving freely without observing the 14-day self-isolation rule.

A source said residents reported the matter to the emergency operation committee on COVID19, but the returnee assaulted the team members who went to his residence.

The source said the returnee was subsequently apprehended and taken to the Okpanam police station.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Breaking: Matawalle lockdowns Zamfara over COVID-19

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that some angry youths in Kusada town in Katsina state burnt down a police station, the police command spokesman, SP Gambo Isah disclosed.

It was reported that Isah said some disgruntled youths, under the leadership of one Malam Hassan, conducted Friday prayer in one of the Juma’at mosques in Kusada, in defiance of the directives of the government which suspended large gatherings, Friday congregational prayer and church services.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Coronavirus: 5 ways Nigeria is handling COVID-19 | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...