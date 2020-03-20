Home | News | General | Senator Ben Murray Bruce finally lays wife to rest (photos)

It is a known fact that every soul shall taste death. Despite that, the knowledge does not ever prepare one to deal with the loss of a loved one.

On March 20, 2020, Nigerian media mogul, business magnate and politician, Ben Murray Bruce, took to social media via his Twitter page to announce the death of his dear wife, Evelyn.

According to Ben, he lost his wife to cancer. He disclosed that they had been friends for 43 years and married for 41. He also added that the news has greatly devastated his children and that he has to be strong for them because she will always remain alive in their hearts.

Evelyn has now been laid to rest in a simple ceremony that was attended by her husband, children and loved ones. The ceremony took place on March 28, 2020.

The grief-stricken husband took to his Twitter page to share photos from her burial and he accompanied them with a message meant to inspire hope.

He wrote: “We are made from earth, and we return to earth.”

Today, we buried my beautiful wife, and mum to our beautiful children and grandchildren, Evelyn Murray-Bruce.”

See his tweet as well as photos below:

RIP to the dead.

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that the business magnate took to the Facebook platform to celebrate 41 years in marriage with his beautiful wife.

Sharing adorable photos of their family, he wrote: "‪Today, I celebrate 40+1 years in marriage with the love of my life. 41 years of no regrets. I am indeed the most blessed man in the world. #Anniversary ".

