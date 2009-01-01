Home | News | General | Jubilation at Anfield as Premier League set to make surprise return (see new date)

- Premier League could complete season behind closed doors between four to six weeks from July

- It was gathered that a plan was reportedly hatched yesterday by the Premier League, EFL and English FA to finish the current season

The Premier League and EFL may not return until July as both leagues could then be finished behind closed doors within four to six weeks, Football London reports.

According to the report, the Premier League and EFL may try and wrap up all the games within “four to six weeks” with no fans in attendance, when both leagues return.

Recall that football games in England is currently postponed until the end of April due to the coronavirus.

But Football London is reporting that a conference call between the Premier League, EFL, the FA and the government was held on Saturday, March 28.

And according to the plan after the call, the leagues will be rushed and be completed in July as teams may have to play as much as three games in seven days.

It was also reported that players are angry after being told they could end up playing three matches in seven days to complete the season.

The Premier League and EFL are determined to complete the seasons and this sounds as good news for Liverpool and their supporters following the Reds 25 points lead in the Premier League.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Premier League organisers have concluded plans to play the remaining 92 matches this season behind closed doors.

The English topflight was suspended owing to the spread of coronavirus.

The number of people to have died with the coronavirus in the UK has reached 1,019, the latest government figures on Saturday, March 28, showed.

A total of 120,776 people in Britain had been tested for coronavirus, of whom 17,089 were confirmed positive.

Apart from league football, a number of national team competitions have also been hit by the tsunami of the bug infecting thousands and killing in hundreds.

As it stands, Liverpool are at the summit of the table with 82 points from 29 matches - 25 points better than defending champions Manchester City who have one match at hand.

