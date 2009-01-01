Home | News | General | Coronavirus: I’m deeply sad over El-Rufai’s COVID-19 status - Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari, the First Lady and wife to President Muhammadu Buhari, has reacted over the result of coronavirus underwent by the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Legit.ng reports that the governor announced on Saturday, March 28, that the result of COVID-19 test he did came out positive.

The case was the first to have been recorded in Kaduna state according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC says that Nigeria now has 97 cases of patients with COVID-19 as the nation struggles to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

In her reaction to El-Rufai’s statement on Twitter, Aisha expressed sadness over the governor's recent condition.

Coronavirus: Dogara shares vital update on Bauchi governor's condition

She tweeted: "Gov. Nasir, I am deeply touched by the news of your Covid-19 status. On behalf of my family, I extend our sincere prayers for your quick recovery. I want to assure you that with the collective effort we will overcome it. In Shaa Allah."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that no fewer than forty-one guests and workers of a hotel in Owerri, the capital of Imo state would spend the next two weeks in quarantine after state officials monitoring compliance with regulations on COVID-19, swooped on the premises on Saturday, March 28, and locked everyone in.

It was reported that a man who recently returned to Okpanam community, Oshimili North local government in Delta state, was arrested and forced to self-isolate after he assaulted health officials.

The earth is cleansing itself - President Buhari's daughter Zahra speaks on coronavirus

The report had that the security personnel stormed the Owerri hotel at about 1 am on Saturday, March 28, catching everyone on the premises unawares.

The information commissioner, Declan Emelumba, confirmed the development and said the action was taken because the hotel failed to comply with the government’s directives on checking the spread of COVID-19.

These include taking the temperature of guests before checking in and providing them with hand sanitizers.

In another report, some angry youths in Kusada town in Katsina state burnt down a police station, the police command spokesman, SP Gambo Isah has disclosed.

Some disgruntled youths, under the leadership of one Malam Hassan, conducted Friday prayer in one of the Juma’at mosques in Kusada, in defiance of the directives of the government which suspended large gatherings, Friday congregational prayer and Church services.

