Ronaldo shares emotional message to his mum after recovering from life-threatening ailment

- Cristiano Ronaldo is feeling over the moon following his mum's release from the hospital

- Dolores Aveiro the suffered from a stroke in the early weeks of March as she was rushed to the hospital

- Ronaldo is currently in Portugal with his family observing the stay at home exercise

Cristiano Ronaldo is happy as his mum Dolores Aveiro has been discharged from the hospital after suffering from a stroke in the past few weeks, Daily Mail.

Dolores was released from the hospital last Saturday after spending nearly two weeks trying to recover from a life-threatening ailment.

She posted a photo of herself on social media after her departure from the hospital then her son Ronaldo could not hide how happy he was as he posted a family picture on Instagram.

"Feeling very thankful to have my mum home from hospital and recovering.

"Look after your family and loved ones. #stayhomesavelives."

CR7's sisters Elma and Katia Aveiro were also smiling with their mum as they all posed for the picture in the gym.

Ronaldo had to fly from his base in Turin on March 3, 2020, after he was told his mum suffered from a stroke and was rushed to the hospital.

Dolores has now been told to go home after two weeks at the Madeira's Nelio Mendonca Hospital.

Ronaldo has since stayed back in Madeira due to the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus and is currently self-isolating with his family.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticized for breaking Juventus quarantine after posting several pictures of himself in the swimming pool during the Coronavirus pandemic, Daily Mail.

The 35-year-old returned to his homeland in Madeira at the end of February to visit his mum who suffered a stroke.

But the Bianconeri striker has not returned to Italy due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that spread across Europe and around the world.

CR7 is currently with his family in their luxurious home in Portugal and he has posting pictures on social media of his activities in his seaside mansion.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a step further in helping people of his native home to fight the deadly Coronavirus, on ESPN.

The 35-year-old along with his agent Jorge Mendes have made financial donations to hospitals treating victims of the COVID-19.

One of which is the intensive care unit of the North Lisbon's University Hospital Centre (CHULN) and the same wing of the Porto's Santo Antonio hospital.

The two hospitals will have Ronaldo and Mendes' names written at their intensive care units in honour of both football personalities.

