I'm so scared - Actress Yvonne Jegede speaks on coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has become a source of great fear for many individuals all over the world. The disease has taken the lives of many and those who are not yet infected anxiously hope and pray that a vaccine will be developed soon.

Seeing as the coronavirus has no known cure yet, the government and health organisations have advised that people stay at home and self-isolate as well as practise social distancing so as to curb the spread of the virus.

A number of people have stayed at home for the past few days but the isolation is starting to tell on them.

Just recently, Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, took to her social media pages to lament on how the pandemic and self-isolation has really gotten to her.

According to the film star, things have gotten tough for her and she can no longer deal with it. She however acknowledged that she has to stay at home now more than ever to keep safe.

She wrote: “It’s getting tough for me. I can’t deal with this anymore.

But most importantly I want to send love to everyone out there. I cannot even imagine what other people are going through. I’m looking out the window and praying for a miracle. I feel imprisoned. Not a soul on the streets of my estate.

It’s better to be safe than sorry. Stay safe; stay at home.

Remember hygiene is paramount. I don’t want people to die. I’m so scared. Keep in touch with your friends and loved ones.”

This too shall pass.

