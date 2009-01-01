Home | News | General | Covid-19: Husband infected after hosting 27th wedding anniversary party with few people

- Emilian White has reportedly tested positive to coronavirus after he celebrated his 27th wedding anniversary

- During the party, they had less than 10 friends in attendance in a small and private party

- Emilian's wife, Kim Gagne, said that things worsened as all they did during the celebration was a fist bump

Coronavirus pandemic is disrupting our lives in the way we never thought possible. Nobody was prepared for the changes and damages it has caused the world.

In the face of a fierce battle with the virus, a couple suffered a blow after they celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary.

According to ABC7, the party observed the life-saving rule of social distancing as less than 10 people were in attendance.

Emilian White and his wife, Kim Gagne, only organized a private and small dinner with friends on Friday, March 27.

In narrating the horrible situation, the wife said: “All we literally did that day was a fist bump, and he was gone.”

The wife said things quickly turned bad from 0 to 100. Photo source: ABC7

Gagne said she never expected what happened afterwards as everything quickly escalated, adding that she just thought he was going to get examined and discharged.

In an interview with the media, she said that her children are in self-quarantine at home.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 13-year-old boy, Charles Randolph, is using his skill to fight the pandemic ravaging the world with the aim to stem the widespread in the US.

The teenager became so concerned as the number of cases soared, leading him to contribute its quota towards combating the virus.

With the help of his parent’s 3D printer, he is making masks and donating them to people who are in need of them as a shortage of the essential material hits the world.

He said he was moved by how high-risks patients like people with heart diseases were battling the virus.

The knowledge to produce the masks was something he learnt when his parents enrolled him for enrichment classes where he learned how to use 3D technology.

In explaining the process, he said: “You use a slicer which takes the product that you got off Thingiverse and it turns it into code that the 3D printer can read.

“This is the first real, useful thing that I’ve made. It may not be 100 percent of a filtration system but it works.”

