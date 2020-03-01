Home | News | General | Tinubu, a unifying, rallying point for all Nigerians – APC Govs

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have felicitated with the National Leader of the party Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 68th birthday, describing him as a unifying and rallying point for all Nigerians.

In a message to the former Lagos State Governor which was signed by the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the governors acknowledged Tinubu’s leadership and commitment to a prosperous Nigeria.

The statement reads; “The Progressive Governors Forum PGF joins all Nigerians, to celebrate the birthday of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress on his 68th birthday. We celebrate this special occasion with Your Excellency and your entire family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nigeria as well as within our great Party, the APC.

“As our national leader, you certainly represent our unifying and rallying point for all.

“Once more, as we rejoice with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we advise all Nigerians to stay at home and stay safe as we continue to work together towards overcoming the current COVID-19 global pandemic”.

