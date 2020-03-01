Home | News | General | COVID-19 has confirmed Nigeria is not a federation – Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has blasted the government of Nigeria for its poor handling of the novel Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

The IPOB leader wondered why a country as Nigeria with over 200 million people should have only three testing centres.located in Abuja, Lagos, and Edo States.

According to Kanu, Biafra would have done better in a situation like this.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Saturday night announced that eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun States.

That means that as at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.”

Nnamdi Kanu, who is a wanted man in Nigeria, tweeted, “COVID-19 has confirmed that #Nigeria is NOT a FEDERATION.

“It’s instead a very sick UNITARY State that should DIE. How can a ‘nation’ of 200M fight this VIRUS with ONLY 3 testing centres in Abuja, Lagos and Edo? Answer me, #JubrilAlSudani. #Biafra would’ve done much better.”

Kanu had recently alleged that Abba Kyari ran to Cuba for Coronavirus treatment.

Hours later, he said that President Muhammadu Buhari was hiding in Cuba with his Chief of Staff.

However, the President showed the whole world he was in the country and also hale and hearty when he received the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire and Director General of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Chikwe Ihekweazu, at the Presidential Villa.

