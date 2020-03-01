Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Pray for Abba Kyari, El-Rufai – Islamic group begs Nigerians

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, on Sunday appealed to Nigerians to pray for Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

MURIC made the call in reaction to reports that both Abba Kyari and El-Rufai tested positive to Coronavirus.

While Kyari was widely reported to have contracted the disease a few days ago, El-Rufai confirmed he’s a carrier via his Twitter handle, yesterday.

However, the Islamic group explained that both men are an embodiment of loyalty, trust, and dedication to the service of humanity, hence they should be prayed for during their trying times.

In a statement signed and forwarded to DAILY POST by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the human rights organization said, “Both Abba Kyari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai deserve prayers from Nigerians. They are both tested and trusted. Both of them are the embodiments of loyalty, trust, dedication and service to humanity. Abba Kyari has served Nigeria with all his strength.

“He proved a most loyal and dedicated aide to President Muhammadu Buhari particularly during the latter’s prolonged illness. El-Rufai has exhibited exemplary leadership, uncommon courage and immense love for the citizens of Kaduna State.

“We call on Nigerians to pray for their quick recovery. Let us remember them in our supplications every hour of the day. To the duo of Abba Kyari and El-Rufai, we say, ‘Though you are in isolation we are with you in spirit. You are not alone.

“The good people of Kaduna and Nigerians in general are with you. We are confident that Almighty Allah, the great healer, will heal you and you will emerge from isolation to continue your good work.”

