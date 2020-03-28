COVID19: Muslim Youths Burn Police Station In Katsina For Stopping Their Prayer (Photos)
Angry youths burn police station in Katsina
Protesting youths in Kusada town in Katsina State have burnt down a Police station as well as seven cars, two motorcycles and a generator all parked in front of the station.
Investigation by The Nation revealed that the youths were protesting that Police prevented them from observing their prayers on Friday in compliance with the the state government directive on checking the spread of COVID-19.
A dusk- to -dawn curfew has been imposed on the town while arrests have been made by the Police.
