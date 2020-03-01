Home | News | General | Ighalo wins first award at Man United

Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo, has won the club’s March Goal-of-the-Month award.

The Nigerian striker won his first award at the Old Trafford club after his sparkling effort goal against LASK in the Europa League.

Man United made this known in a statement on its official website on Saturday.

“Ighalo has won the club’s March Goal-of-the-Month award,” the statement read.

“The Nigerian’s driven shot to open the scoring against the Austrians, after some skilled ball juggling in the build-up, took home 32 percent of your votes in our Official App.

“Ighalo narrowly beat off fierce competition from Scott McTominay, whose memorable late goal against Manchester City received 26 percent. Bruno Fernandes’s first strike from open play for the Reds, at Everton, finished third in the poll with 16 percent.

“Of course, March was cut short due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the Reds’ games versus Tottenham Hotspur, LASK and Norwich City being postponed.”

Ighalo joined Man United in the January transfer window from Chinese side, Shanghai Shenhua.

The 30-year-old has scored four goals in eight appearances for the club so far.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...