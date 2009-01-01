Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Look beyond Lagos, help other states - Senator Uba Sani tells banks

- The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the Senate, Uba Sani, has commended Nigerian banks over the stimulus packages they render to assist Lagos state over COVID-19

- Lagos state has the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in Nigeria

- Senator Sani, however, advised the banks to extend their hands of help to other states in the country to prevent the spread of the disease

The chairman, Senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions, Senator Uba Sani, has reacted to the coronavirus stimulus packages being rolled out by Nigerian banks to assist Lagos state in containing the pandemic disease.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, reports that the senator, however, advised the banks to avoid over-concentration of the stimulus packages in one part of the country.

Senator Uba Sani who represents Kaduna Central senatorial district at the Senate in a media statement issued on Sunday, March 29, expressed delight at the stimulus packages meant to assist in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and cushion its effect on Nigerians.

Coronavirus: Tinubu raises alarm, says Nigerian health system can’t tackle large scale of COVID-19

He said: "This is quite commendable and will go a long way in renewing the confidence of Nigerians in the banking sector and projecting it as highly responsible and responsive."

He, however, raised the concern that all the interventions are concentrated in Lagos state, though understandably, currently the epicenter of the pandemic in Nigeria.

He noted that as the COVID-19 spreads to other parts of Nigeria seem to have been given little or no consideration which he described as unfortunate because the entire country is at risk.

The chairman, Senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions, Senator Uba Sani.

Source: Facebook

"Lagos state cannot be safe if other states in the federation are unsafe. Just the way Lagos state requires isolation centers, testing and protection kits, other states are in dire need of the same assistance as well," he said.

The senator said if the assistance is evenly distributed and coordinated, the likely chances of overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and resuming the arduous task of rebuilding the economy would be assured.

FG warns Nigerians, says coronavirus explosion looms in the country

"We urge Nigerian banks to review their strategies and come up with inclusive frameworks for intervention. Stimulus packages that include all states of the federation would be more impactful than one that draws the ire of bank customers across the country and consequently diminishes the confidence of the people in the sector," he cautioned.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Aisha Buhari, the First Lady and wife to President Muhammadu Buhari, reacted over the result of coronavirus underwent by the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

It was reported that the governor announced on Saturday, March 28, that the result of COVID-19 test he did came out positive.

The case was the first to have been recorded in Kaduna state according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Ask EFCC, ICPC to monitor funds spent on coronavirus - SERAP tells Buhari

The NCDC said that Nigeria now has 97 cases of patients with COVID-19 as the nation struggles to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Coronavirus: 5 ways Nigeria is handling COVID-19 | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...