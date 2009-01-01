Home | News | General | Chelsea set to land 2nd new signing, beat Everton, Arsenal, to French defender

Gabriel Magalhaes is on the verge of becoming Chelsea's new summer signing, reports claim.

The £30-million-rated defender has also been targeted by two Premier League sides including Everton and Arsenal.

But according to Eurosport, the 22-year-old Brazilian defender is close to making a dream move to Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel has made 24 appearances for Lille this season and played a key role in their quest for another season in the Champions League.

The Brazilian youth international was also on parade in Lille's two-legged defeats to Chelsea in the Champions League.

Gabriel has drawn interests from Arsenal in the past few months but Everton were recently thought to have moved ahead in the race for his signature.

He is expected to fit into Frank Lampard's defensive combinations with Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea are the team to have conceded the most goals in the Premier League top seven and Lampard is looking to make Gabriel a perfect fit to shore up his backline.

