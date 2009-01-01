Chelsea set to land 2nd new signing, beat Everton, Arsenal, to French defender
- 2 hours 14 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- Gabriel Magalhaes could end up joining Chelsea at the end of the season
- The Lille star has been a target for Arsenal and Everton in recent months
- But the Blues are reportedly favourites to land the Brazilian defender for £30million
Gabriel Magalhaes is on the verge of becoming Chelsea's new summer signing, reports claim.
The £30-million-rated defender has also been targeted by two Premier League sides including Everton and Arsenal.
But according to Eurosport, the 22-year-old Brazilian defender is close to making a dream move to Stamford Bridge.
Gabriel has made 24 appearances for Lille this season and played a key role in their quest for another season in the Champions League.
The Brazilian youth international was also on parade in Lille's two-legged defeats to Chelsea in the Champions League.
Gabriel has drawn interests from Arsenal in the past few months but Everton were recently thought to have moved ahead in the race for his signature.
He is expected to fit into Frank Lampard's defensive combinations with Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen.
Chelsea are the team to have conceded the most goals in the Premier League top seven and Lampard is looking to make Gabriel a perfect fit to shore up his backline.
PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Peter Crouch is one of the most recognizable players in world football due to his lanky nature, The Sun.
But the former England international opened up on what happened when he came across Brazilian legend Ronaldo De Lima when they met in Ibiza.
The ex-Liverpool legend was on holiday in, Spain, when he saw the Real Madrid legend drinking beer alongside a supermodel. Crouch seized the opportunity to take a selfie with the owner of La Liga side.
Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles